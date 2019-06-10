DYBERRY TWP. — A fatal motor vehicle accident is under investigation by the Pennsylvania State Police.

According to a release, issued by PSP investigating officer Jamison Warner, the incident occurred June 6 at 7:22 p.m. on Dug Road, Dyberry Township.

The Honesdale barracks was “...notified of the crash by another motorist involving two motorcycle operators, where one of the operators was reported to be down.”

While en-route to the scene, “...fire and EMT personnel advised that one of the operators was deceased.”

When police arrived, that operator was identified as 42-year-old Jason Levanowitz.

The release states Levanowitz and another operator were traveling westbound on Dug road “...when for unknown reasons Levanowitz lost control of his motorcycle, resulting in a collision and sustained fatal injuries.”

A release issued June 7 by Wayne County Coroner Edward Howell states Levanowitz' cause of death to be multiple traumatic injuries sustained from the collision. It was "...determined that his death occurred immediately upon impact," states the release.

Police state the second operator, identified as James Lazaro, “...also lost control of his motorcycle and was injured.” He was transported to Wayne Memorial Hospital for treatment.

The PSP accident reconstruction unit (CARS), the Forensic Service Unit (FSU) and Wayne County Coroner were all called to the scene to assist int he investigation.

The investigation of this collision remains ongoing.