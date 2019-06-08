HAWLEY, Pa – The Wayne Pike Building Industry Association (WPBIA) will be hosting its Annual Scholarship Golf Outing at Woodloch Springs on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at 12:00pm. Proceeds will benefit the Association’s Scholarship Fund. For over 19 years, the WPBIA has been awarding scholarships to local high school students pursuing careers in the building trade. Throughout the years, over $69,000 has been awarded to students graduating from Wallenpaupack, Western Wayne, Honesdale, and Delaware Valley High Schools.

“We have eight WBPIA Scholarship recipients for 2019, including two Association members who have a graduating student this year,” says Brian Pagano, President of WPBIA. “We look forward to our golf outing each year as it is a fun event that benefits our community’s local high school students,” says Pagano.

With help from sponsors, WPBIA is able to host the golf outing, basket raffle, and dinner at Woodloch Springs. A special “Thank You” to our 2019 Sponsors: Event Sponsor , Sherwin-Williams; Dinner Sponsor, The Dime Bank; Cart Sponsor ,RenoVisions LLC.; Gold Sponsor, The Honesdale National Bank; Media Sponsor, Bold Gold Media Group; and Advertising Sponsor, Encore Outdoor.

This event is open to the public. For more information about the golf tournament or dinner reservations please contact Nicky Paterson at the WPBIA office at 570-226-4941 or info@waynepikebia.com.

The Wayne Pike Building Industry Association (WPBIA) is a non-profit association consisting of more than 130 members in the construction industry and is affiliated with the Pennsylvania Builders Association and National Association of Home Builders. The association's membership is comprised of home builders, remodelers, subcontractors (plumbers, electricians, etc.), manufacturers and financial institutions, among others. WPBIA is committed to providing advocacy, support and growth opportunities for professionals in the building industry; and to serve as the preferred trusted resource for consumers in our community.

