Each year the Wayne County 4-H program provides 6 of its members a scholarship towards furthering their education. Recipients of this scholarship are chosen based on certain criteria, some of which include; hours of community service given, leadership positions held, participation in county, district, regional and state level 4-H activities, academic achievement, number of projects completed, and overall character of each individual.

Of the many applicants, these members have been chosen for their excellence not only in their 4-H achievements but also as outstanding young members of the community. Congratulations to Camden Bannan, Lily Fries, Brianna Metschulat, Brooke Rutledge, Kaitlin Price, and Kayla Taninies.

Camden Bannan

Camden Bannan, daughter of Frank and Heather Bannan, is graduating from Honesdale High School. Camden has been an active member of the Wayne Co. High Steppers and Waymart Horizons 4-H clubs for 10 years.

Throughout her involvement in the clubs, she has held several officer positions, including club president.

Camden has taken several 4-H projects including: horse, dairy, sculpting, and other creative ventures.

In addition, she has also participated in the district and state 4-H horse shows, as well as completed a number of community service projects such as: roadside pickup, flower planting, and much more.

Camden’s high school instructor shared that she is “a respectable young lady who has made a positive impact on her school and local communities. Her dedication, leadership skills and character are her most impressive attributes.”

Camden plans on attending the University of Scranton in the fall to major in Biology.

Lily Fries

Lily Fries, the daughter of Max and Jimmie Ann Fries, is graduating from Honesdale High School.

Lily has been a member of Waymart Horizons 4-H club and Wayne County 4-H Teen Council for 10 years.

Throughout her 10-year involvement in the club, she has held positions of secretary and president. Her list of projects include: dairy, market hogs, market steer, photography, sewing, and cake decorating.

In addition to her 4-H projects, she has participated in a number of other activities and community services, roadside cleanup, tree plantings, tie blankets, and many others.

Her 4-H leader writes that she is “always ready to help anyone. She is very involved with everything our club does.”

Lily is planning on attending SUNY Cobleskill to study Dairy Production & Management.

Brianna Metschulat

Brianna Metschulat, the daughter of Bob and Julie Metschulat, will graduate from Western Wayne High School.

Brianna has been a 10-year member of the Explorers 4-H club and Wayne County 4-H Teen Council.

Throughout her involvement in the club, she has held positions as historian and treasurer. She has also taken several projects that include: Market hogs, market goat, woodworking, potatoes, onions, pumpkins, bees, and many more.

In addition to her projects, she has actively participated in activities and community service projects such as: Project Linus, food pantry collections, roadside cleanup, and 4-H Science of Ag Challenge Team.

Brianna’s high school teacher writes that “As long as I have known her, she has proven to be responsible, hardworking, and enthusiastic.” Brianna plans on attending Delaware Valley University with a focus on Animal Science in the fall.

Kaitlin Price

Kaitlin Price, daughter of Scott and Kelly Price, will graduate from Honesdale High School. Kaitlin has been a 7-year member of the Tri-Gal 4-H club and Wayne County 4-H Teen Council.

She has served as vice president and historian within her club. Kaitlin has completed many 4-H projects, including: market goats, hogs, rabbits, and photography.

She has also completed several community service projects and activities that include: angel shopping, roadside cleanup, Easter baskets for shut ins, flower planting, and more.

Her 4-H leader writes that “she exhibits a kind heart and the willingness to go above and beyond what is asked of her.”

Kaitlin plans on attending Mansfield University to study Nursing.

Brooke Rutledge

Brooke Rutledge, the daughter of Daniel and Jennifer Rutledge, is graduating from Honesdale High School.

She has been a 10-year member of both the Tri-Gal and Horse Lover’s 4-H clubs as well as Wayne County 4-H Teen Council. Brooke has been active in both clubs and currently holds the officer position of president all three clubs.

Her projects include: horse, market steer, hogs, goats, and beef breeding. Brooke has also been involved with several community service and other activities, such as: County Horse Judging & Hippology team, Dessin Animal Shelter donations, Easter baskets for shut ins, can tab collecting, and many more.

Her 4-H leader comments that “helpful and dedicated are truly easy words to use when describing this member. She is first in line to ask if anyone needs a helping hand.”

Brooke plans to attend Penn State University to major in Animal Science.

Kayla Taninies

Kayla Taninies, daughter of William and Dawn Taninies, will graduate from Honesdale High School.

Kayla is a 3-year member of Laurella 4-H club. She has taken both market hog and drawing projects.

In addition to her projects, she has participated in various community service projects and activities such as: placing flags in a local cemetery, making shut ins baskets, clothing drives, and bake sales.

Her teacher said that she “has the tenacity to learn and grow in any situation” and “always has a kind word for a peer.”

Kayla plans on attending Washington & Jefferson College to begin studying in the medical field.