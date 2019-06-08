HARRISBURG, PA – Girl Scouts in the Heart of Pennsylvania congratulates Erminia Pituch, 18, of Lords Valley, PA, for earning the Girl Scout Gold Award – the highest honor a Girl Scout can earn, making a meaningful, sustainable change to her community and the world.

At age 13, Erminia had a major surgical operation to correct curvature in her spine, where she was well taken care of by the nurses in the hospital, and immediately decided to pursue a career in nursing. Inspired by her hospital experience and chosen career path, Erminia hosted two blood drives for her Gold Award project in partnership with the American Red Cross.

Erminia hosted her first blood drive in January, and her second in April. Together, she collected blood from more than 50 donors.

“I am extremely grateful to the Girl Scouts for every badge that I have earned, every trip that I had the privilege of going on, and all of the people that I have met,” says Erminia. “Now that it’s over, I will continue the skills that I have learned throughout the years including leadership, teamwork, community, and most importantly, confidence… Going forward in my life, I will continue to hold blood drives and donate as well. I was very proud of myself to be able to help my community and I will continue in my partnership with the American Red Cross.”

