WAYNE COUNTY — A popular summer breakfast program is returning to the Wayne Highlands School District (WHSD).

According to a release, the free Summer and Breakfast Lunch program is “...open to all children 18 and younger.”

Breakfast and lunch will be served daily at Lakeside Elementary School, 129 Lakeside Drive, in Honesdale.

The district encourages those eligible to attend this free program.

The following schedule details the times and locations of the program:

• June 17 – Aug. 6, Monday-Friday. Breakfast will be served from 7:45 a.m. - 8:45 a.m. and lunch from 11:45 a.m. - 1 p.m. at the Lakeside Elementary School Cafeteria, 129 Lakeside Drive, Honesdale. The phone number for the school is 570-253-6820.

• June 17-Aug. 6: Lunch will be served from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Monday – Friday at The Cooperage Project, 459 Main Street in Honesdale. The contact number is 570-253-2020.

• June 24 – July 17: Breakfast will be served from 7:45 a.m. - 8:15 a.m. and lunch from 11:15 a.m. - 11:45 a.m. Monday- Friday at Honesdale High School, 459 Terrace Street, Honesdale. The contact number is 570-253-2046.

• July 9 – Aug. 1: Breakfast will be served from 9 a.m. - 9:30 a.m. and lunch from 12:20 p.m. - 1 p.m. each Tuesday and Thursday at Stourbridge Primary Center, 123 ABC Drive, Honesdale. The contact number is 570-253-3010.

Anyone with questions regarding the program may contact the school by calling 570-253-4661 or by contacting Food Service Director Ryne Spaulding at 570-253-6083.