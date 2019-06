The Carmel Ardito School of Dance, Peckville, will present "Windows", a multi style dance performance, on Friday evening, June 7 at 7:30 pm, at the Scranton Cultural Center. The Senior Company will present the performance and tickets will be available at the door 1 hour prior to show time. Prices for tickets are $16.50 reserved and $13.50 general. For information, please call 570-689-4565.