The Greenhouse Project is hosting a month long plant sale to support it mission of affordable and free education for the community. The sale kicks off on May 17th and runs through June 8th. The event will include the sale of heirloom and organic vegetable and herb seedlings, hanging baskets, porch pots, bedding plants, succulents, and annuals. Hours are Fri., Sat., Sun. 11-3 pm, Thursdays 4-7 pm. The Greenhouse Project is located in the James Barrett McNulty Greenhouse, 200 Arthur Ave., Scranton, PA in Nay Aug Park.

Jane Risse, Executive Director of The Greenhouse Project, commented, “Purchasing plants and hanging baskets directly support our free and low-cost community programs. The community gets beautiful, healthy, locally grown plants. We use the proceeds to teach people how to grow and enjoy fresh produce, connecting food to health which prevents disease through diet and lifestyle changes, and to support several community gardens which provide fresh produce to help feed over 30 families.” For more information email: greenhouseprojectoffice@gmail.com.