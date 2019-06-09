Honesdale, PA – David Raven, President and CEO of The Honesdale National Bank, announced that Amy Milewski, HNB Mortgage Advisor, will now service Wayne County as Mortgage Advisor.

In making the announcement, Raven stated, “We are eager to introduce Amy in our Wayne County offices to help our customers with their home-buying needs.” He continued, “Her experience will allow her to advise those in our community to choose the right loan for their specific needs and budget.”

Milewski began her banking career with HNB in January 2009 as an intern. She then worked as a part-time staff member through January 2010 when she began her role as Mortgage Loan Processor. She then gained experience as Mortgage Loan Underwriter before her promotion to Mortgage Advisor in October 2013, servicing the Lackawanna County market.

“The experience I gained before I began assisting clients with mortgages has helped me in my current role,” stated Milewski. “Reviewing applications has given me the product knowledge to ensure that the loan product is a good fit for the borrowers and the Bank,” continued Milewski.

Milewski gained her Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration from Penn State University in 2009. She continued her education by obtaining her Master’s Degree in Business Administration from Southern New Hampshire University in 2018. She was the recipient of the PA Housing Finance Agency’s (PHFA) Top Lender’s Award in 2015, 2016, and 2017.

Amy is involved in the community as the Vice President of the Abington Business Professional Association. She also enjoys reading, traveling, walking, and spending time with her family.

She is the daughter of Anthony and Lou Ann Milewski. She resides in Jermyn, PA where she is expecting her first child – a daughter.

Milewski can be reached by visiting HNB’s 733 Main Street, Honesdale office, calling 570-253-3355, or by emailing amilewski@hnbbank.com. Apply with her online by visiting https://amilewski-hnbbank.mortgagewebcenter.com. Her NMLS ID # is 1024006.

The Honesdale National Bank, established in 1836, holds the distinction of being the area’s oldest independent community bank headquartered in Northeastern PA, with offices in Wayne, Pike, Susquehanna, Lackawanna and Luzerne Counties. The Honesdale National Bank offers personal banking, business banking and wealth solutions. For more information on HNB’s products and services, visit www.hnbbank.bank. HNB is a Member FDIC and Equal Housing Lender.