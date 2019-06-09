SCRANTON, Pa. – May 31, 2019 – The Lackawanna College Lake Region Center, located at the historic Silk Mill in Hawley, will offer bachelor’s degrees in Criminal Justice and Human Services beginning in the Fall 2019 semester.

The addition makes the Lake Region Center the first satellite location to offer advanced degrees to its regional students. Bachelor’s degrees were previously offered only at Lackawanna’s main campus in Scranton, Pa., with courses beginning in the Fall 2017 semester.

At commencement this May, Lackawanna awarded its first bachelor’s degrees to more than 50 students in Business, Criminal Justice, Human Services, and Professional Studies. Recipients included several residents of Wayne and Pike County. The College also offers bachelor’s degrees in Accounting, Restaurant & Foodservice Management, and the exclusively online RN-to-BSN program for nurses seeking to advance their careers, along with numerous associate degree and certificate programs.

Students are encouraged to enroll now for the fall semester, which begins on August 26, 2019.

Founded in 1894, Lackawanna College is a private, accredited college serving the people of northeastern Pennsylvania. With a main campus situated in downtown Scranton, Lackawanna’s expanding footprint also includes satellite centers in Hawley, Hazleton, New Milford, Sunbury and Towanda. Learn more at www.lackawanna.edu.