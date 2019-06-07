The Honesdale Borough Pool Complex located at 1874 Fair Avenue, Honesdale, will be open Saturday June 8, 2019 from 11am to 2 pm for memberships, swim lesson signups and pool party reservations.

The facility offers recreational services to both residents and non-residents. In addition, swim lessons are offered in a variety of skill levels. Please refer to its Facebook page for additional services offered this summer season. The facility will open officially on June 15, 2019.

Pool Manager Jeremy Popiel is excited about the new offerings this season. The telephone at the Pool is 570-253-4100. Public swim begins at 1 PM each day beginning June 15, 2019. Registrations for memberships and swim lessons can be done during hours the pool is publicly opened.

The only public pool in Honesdale Borough also works with several non-profits to provide services to their clients.