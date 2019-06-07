Round up your li’l dogies and head to the Park! The 52nd annual Summer Festival of Park Events, presented by the Wayne County Creative Arts Council (WCCAC) in Honesdale’s Central Park, starts on a sweet note on Monday, June 10, at 7:30 PM with the traditional good-time harmonies of the Northeasters Barbershop Chorus. This year’s program, entitled “How the West Was Sung,” will feature cowboy-themed standards like “Tumbling Tumbleweeds,” along with many barbershop favorites.

The Northeasters, now celebrating over 40 years in show business as an organization, are under the direction of Tammy Ebert. More than thirty strong, the group also includes several quartets.

The quartets, as well as the whole ensemble, are available to perform at all kinds of events. Those interested in joining in the fun can attend practice any Tuesday night at 7 p.m. at the Central United Methodist Church, 205 11th St., Honesdale. No experience is required; as original member Clyde Kreider says, “As long as you can carry a tune in a bucket we’re happy to have you.”

There is no admission charge for Summer Festival events, but free-will donations are gratefully accepted. Refreshments, including pizza, hot dogs, and snacks, will be available for purchase, but attendees can also bring their own food. (No alcohol or smoking, please.) Bring a blanket or chair for seating. For more information, contact Project Manager Mitzi Kielar at 570-785-3674, or find WCCAC online via Facebook or at www.honesdaleparkevents.org. For more information about the Northeasters Barbershop Chorus, see their webpage at www.northeastersbarbershopchorus.org, or call Clyde Kreider at 570-253-1982. In case of inclement weather, the concert will take place at the Central United Methodist Church.