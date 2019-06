On April 14th, the 4-H Explorers were visited by guest speaker, Natalie, from Claws 'N' Paws.

She brought along some of her favorite animals, like a skunk, hedgehogs, a crocodile, and many more! The members learned about how the animals behave in the wild or asked general questions about the animals.

Contributed by Calla Shaffer, Explorers News Reporter.