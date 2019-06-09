Pleasant Mount, PA, May 12, 2019 – Summer is upon us, and business owners and corporate planners looking to plan their next meeting or team getaway now have access to a unique event venue just 2 hours from NYC and 90 minutes from Philadelphia.

Equestrian House© is an Events Venue for Corporate Events and Meetings, Family Reunions, Weddings, Celebrations and Spiritual Retreats. The venue can host small and large groups with as little as 25 people up to about 500 people or more on its over 100+ acres of pristine country land. The vacation rentals have overnight accommodations consisting of seven units that can house up to 36 people. On-site activities include four tennis courts, six basketball courts, swimming pool, fishing pond, hiking trails, and acres of serene country to bond, relax and rejuvenate your entire team.

To experience what they have to offer, Equestrian House© is inviting businesses and their families to attend its Open House on Thursday, June 20, 2019 from 4:00 – 8:00pm. Hundreds of businesses in the area and their families are expected to tour the facilities, so it'll be a good place to connect with other local companies. Live music, kids’ activities and other entertainment will add to the event. Catering companies with food to sample for your next event will also be there. In addition, local, reputable vendors will have food and drink available for purchase.

Registration is FREE at http://events.equestrianhousepa.com. For more information, info@equestrianhousepa.com, Call or Text: 570-798-3234

About Equestrian House©

Skip the crowds at the Poconos and journey North to Equestrian House©, located in the beautiful Northern Poconos. Equestrian House©, Pocono’s Best Country Getaway and Event Venue, has your next vacation or event for that special occasion. Nestled in Northeast PA’s Pocono Mountains, it’s a newly renovated vacation rental retreat located about 2 hours from New York City and 90 minutes from Philadelphia. Log Cabin, Cottages and Suites available for week-long and weekend vacation rentals with access to tennis, basketball, fishing pond, hiking trails, cross-country skiing and 100+ acres of scenery and privacy.Equestrian House© is the perfect location for Corporate Events and Meetings, Weddings, Family Reunions, Celebrations and Spiritual Retreats.