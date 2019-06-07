SEEDS (Sustainable Energy Education & Development Support) will host its annual Do-it-Yourself Two-Night Solar Installation Workshop from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday June 25th and Wednesday June 26th at the Lake Wallenpaupack High School Cafeteria, 2552 US-6, Hawley, PA.

This is the 7th year that SEEDS has offered the popular workshop, leading to a consistent increase in the number of solar systems in the Upper Delaware region. Come, listen and learn why so many people are interested in creating their own electricity and paving the way to a more sustainable future.

This hands-on workshop is appropriate for anyone interested in learning more about solar energy, especially for those considering installing their own solar photovoltaic (PV)—electric generating—array. No experience is necessary to attend the workshop.

• Learn how solar works, how much it costs, and how much you can save!

• Find out if your roof is well oriented to generate solar electricity

• Walk through the installation steps, including the paperwork

• On-site demonstration and hands-on practice

• Solar equipment may be ordered, if interested (not required)

Presenters Include:

Blair Buselli – a PA/NY licensed contractor, electrician and NABCEP (North American Board of Certified Energy Practitioners) Certified Solar Installer and Co-Owner of Buselli Solutions, Beach Lake, PA.

Jack Barnett – A consultant in sustainability, solar, zero net-energy buildings, telecommunications technology and strategy; past chapter chair of the American Solar Energy Society, and president of the local Clean Energy Co-Op.

Registration is required. Suggested $10 donation. Visit http://seedsgroup.net/diy-solar-workshop/ to register online, or email Sandy@SeedsGroup.net or call 570-245-1256.

SEEDS (Sustainable Energy Education and Development Support) of Northeastern PA is a non-profit organization that promotes energy efficiency, renewable energy and sustainable living to improve the health of our environment and local economy. For more information or to sign up for our e-newsletter, visit: www.SeedsGroup.net.