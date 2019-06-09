Teachers and students all rallied together at Honesdale High School on Friday, May 31, 2019 all in the name of fundraising. Honesdale High School in collaboration with Mick’s Barber Shop held a “Mobile Buzz Off” to promote Mick’s Buzz Off For Cancer event being held at 511 Main Street on Saturday, June 29 from 2pm to 4pm.

Mr. Kretschmer had students line up to get their heads buzzed and announced if they raised a certain level the students agreed to then “Brave the Buzz”.

Honesdale High School was proud to announce that they raised $1,676.40 to be donated to the Northeast Regional Cancer Institute on behalf of Mick’s Buzz Off For Cancer. Many students, faculty and staff donated for a great cause and to see their classmates and colleagues get buzzed.

In addition, for the past three years HHS has allowed students to wear shorts to school for a day for $2.00.

All proceeds are given back to the community.

In the past they have donated to the Honesdale Area Pool Project, Wayne Highlands Oh What Fun Holiday Celebration and Buzz Off For Cancer.

The Northeast Regional Cancer Institute is a 501(c) 3 organization with a mission to ease the burden of cancer in northeastern Pennsylvania. They serve Northeastern Pennsylvania through their focus of community and patient services, hospital and practice support services and cancer surveillance. Visit cancernepa.org for more information.

Mick’s Barber Shop is owned and operated by fourth generation master barber, and recent cancer warrior Michele “Mick” Frigoletto. Mick’s offers classic and modern barbering in an old-school setting. From Mick’s Signature barber cut, hot towel shaves, high & tights and flat tops to shape-ups, hard-parts, fades and free wifi, Mick’s does it all with a nod to the past and eye on the future. Visit micksbarbershop.com for more information.