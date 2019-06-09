On Saturday, April 27th, Dr. John Evanish III, President and CEO, Horizon Dental Care opened the doors of his Hawley Dental Office to the community to provide free dentistry to those in need. This was the 14th year Dr. Evanish, and his Horizon Dental Care Team of dental care professionals held their annual “Dentistry from the Heart” event. More than 217 patients were provided dental cleanings, fillings and/or extractions completely free of charge.

A team of over 70 volunteers included dentists, hygienists, assistants, dental office staff, and community volunteers helped to provide dental care to area individuals who cannot afford it. “We look forward to this event every year. This was one of our biggest to date!” said Dr. Evanish. “There’s are just too many people in poor dental health and in pain that truly need our help. We are honored to have this day to serve the underserved in our area,” he added.

Over the past 14 year’s years, Horizon Dental Care has helped over 3000 people to get over 1.3 million in dental care that they may not have otherwise had access to receive. For the uninsured and other marginalized groups dental care becomes harder to obtain. Evanish has recognized this need and made it a priority to incorporate giving back into the culture of his Horizon Dental Care Team. “Our team is amazing they look forward to the event every year and the community is tremendously generous and supportive. These donations of time, talent, and treasure allow us to continue to help those in need and we plan to continue hosting our ‘Dentistry from the Heart’ for many years to come.”

Dentistry from the Heart (DFTH) originated in New Port Richey, Florida 18 years ago by Dr. Vincent J. Monticciolo and has become a world-wide non-profit organization. The goal of DFTH is to provide free dental care to those who would otherwise be unable to receive the care they need. Every year thousands of dental professionals and volunteers donate their time and services to this cause by hosting their own DFTH events. To find out more about Dentistry from the Heart and Horizon Dental Care, please visit www.HorizonDentalCares.com.

For over two decades, Horizon Dental Care has set the standard for personalized, worry-free and comfort dentistry. From an emergency tooth repair to a routine cleaning, our staff of ten doctors and over sixty dental care professionals are focused on making sure our patients receive exceptional service, caring support and individualized treatments that will make their dental experience comfortable and relaxed. With four, convenient, full service dental offices Horizon Dental Care serves patients in the Scranton, Hawley, Honesdale and Stroudsburg. New patients are always welcome. To schedule a free consultation and new patient exam call 570-342-8800 or visit www.horizondentalcares.com.