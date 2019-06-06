State Sen. John Blake (D-Lackawanna/Luzerne/Monroe) and state Rep. Kyle Mullins (D-112) today announced a $100,000 grant to repair the historical roof at Angeli Hall on the campus of Lackawanna College.

The grant funding was awarded through the Keystone Historic Preservation Grant program which is administered by the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission. The grant was part of a $2.5 million investment in 57 historic preservation projects across the Commonwealth announced earlier today.

“Lackawanna College has diligently maintained the architectural and historic integrity of Angeli Hall since it was acquired 25 years ago,” Blake said. “This structure is a critical component to the history of downtown Scranton and I am very glad the PHMC recognized the importance of this project to Lackawanna College and our region.”

The grant funding will be used to repair the roof on Angeli Hall and replace the historic cobalt-jet black terra cotta tiles that are damaged or missing. The semicircular glazed terra cotta tiles will be custom made from molds of the existing field, hip and ridge tiles to ensure its historical integrity. I do not hesitate to support this project.

“These grant funds will not only aid in the historic preservation of Angeli Hall, but more importantly, protect the overall integrity of Lackawanna College’s main building,” Mullins said. “When the state supports educational institutions like Lackawanna, students are the ultimate beneficiary, and I will always be proud to advocate for this type of support.”

Angeli Hall was originally constructed in 1896 and operated as Scranton Central High School for nearly a century before it was closed. The abandoned landmark was in danger of demolition until it was purchased by Lackawanna College in 1994 for $298,000.

The Keystone Historic Preservation Grant program requires a 50-percent cash match. The total project cost is estimated to be $225,600.