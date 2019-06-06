HONESDALE--A new Alateen group, the only one in the area, will meet Mondays, beginning June 10. The meetings will be held in the second-floor meeting room of the Grace Episcopal Church Parish Hall, 827 Church St., Honesdale, the stone church across from The Dime Bank.

Alateen is a support program for teens whose lives have been affected by someone else's drinking or drug use. It is a safe place for teens to gather and share their experiences, strength, and hope. Teens run the meetings with adult sponsors on hand as a resource.

The meeting is held at a church, but is led by Alateen-trained and background-checked Alateen mentors, not by church staff.

For information, leave a confidential message at 570-253-2760





