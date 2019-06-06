HONESDALE—Three weeks before graduation there was still much pomp and circumstance to be had in the Wayne Highlands School District as the Board of Directors, administration, teachers and students gathered to pay reverence to School Director John Lowe who has served the district for the last 40 years.

Lowe, “...has been a part of what we are very proud of as a district—the long legacy of ... pride and tradition, and we work very hard to maintain that and to grow it,” said Superintendent Gregory Frigoletto. “And to think that he has been there that whole time really speaks to the value that he has provided...Minus John, we might not be the Wayne Highlands that we all love today. ”

Board President George Korb noted of Lowe, “what a pleasure it's been to work with you on the board. We're grateful to you for so much experience.”

Korb noted over the last four decades, Lowe has attended over 1,000 meetings, working with more than 27 different board members and five superintendents.

Reflecting on his time as a school director, Lowe stated, “The years here have been an honor and a pleasure to serve on the board.”

Lowe explained he is “...especially honored to be able to give diplomas many, many years,” considering the many students he met driving a school bus for 14 years, and that his children and grand children went through the district.

“I enjoyed it,” he said. “It's a pleasure to be [with] so many board members and administrators over the years.”

Surprised by a change in meeting venue, Lowe walked into the Wayne Highlands Middle School cafeteria for the May meeting and was greeted by the smiling faces of his wife, children, and several student groups.

Member of the Stourbridge Stars presented Lowe with hand-made banners and cards especially for him. These students included Eva Beisel, Mason Altmeier, Damien Brink, Grace Shursky and Alex Valerio.

Lakeside Elementary Principal Sandy Rickard noted the school's new serenity garden will have as its crowning piece a tree planted in Lowe's honor.

Students from Damascus School's woodwind ensemble performed excerpts from Vivaldi's Four Seasons and Bach's Lisette.

Lindsay Delamarter, Chloe Moore, Wynter Stanton and Alaina Neu of Preston School's new Ambassador program spoke about leadership and their roles as school representatives.

The Wayne Highlands Middle School Girls Ensemble honored Lowe with their rendition of Frank Sinatra's “Too Marvelous for Words.”

The Honesdale High School (HHS) Chamber Choir lauded Lowe with the song, “Amazing.”

HHS also honored the long-time board member with two scholarships to Eva and Caroline Cooley.

These scholarships will allow the pair to pursue a leadership camp this summer at Patrick Henry College.

Lowe also received accolades from the community.

Gretchen Israel, President of the Wayne Highlands Education Association (WHEA) presented Lowe with a commemorative plaque for his achievement.

“I just wanted to say thank you for being a friend to public education,” Israel noted.

Likewise, Shane Pagnotti from the Pennsylvania School Board Association (PSBA) presented Lowe with an award of recognition and a place on the PSBA Honor Roll.

Pagnotti noted board members “...are described as ethical, principled individuals with a deep desire to serve...This Honor Roll is the association's way of saying thank you to those individuals who exemplify leadership by giving unselfishly their time and talents for the betterment of the public schools serving students across this commonwealth.”

PSBA also honored Board Vice President Lothar Holbert for his 12 years of dedicated service on the school board.