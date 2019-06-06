Damascus, PA--- The newly formed Farm Arts Collective held an opening ceremony on Sunday, June 2 at its location on Willow Wisp Organic Farm. The event was held from 3-6 PM, drawing over two hundred people from across Wayne and Sullivan counties.

The day began with a presentation by The Farm Arts Collective Madrigal Choir, followed by opening remarks by Artistic Director Tannis Kowalchuk, who explained to the crowd, “Farm Arts Collective’s goal is to provide information, experiences, artistic and cultural exchange to the community. This year we will bring professionals and self taught experts to share their knowledge on organic farming practices, cooking, theatre, horsewomanship, fermenting, singing, solar energy, plant medicine, Native American cultural, and environmental protection. We want to raise awareness and celebrate our rural cultural identity, to define us as a rich and diverse community. “

Following opening remarks, Chief Gentlemoon, leader of the Lenape Nation of Pennsylvania spoke to the crowd offering a blessing and prayer for Willow Wisp Organic Farm and Farm Arts Collective.

Attendees then embarked on a farm tour of the 3O-acre Willow Wisp Organic Farm led by farmer-owner Greg Swartz, who guided guests through the greenhouses and fields explaining organic practices including crop rotation, cover crops, and use of flowers and plants to increase insect diversity.

Upon returning back to the Farm Arts Collective courtyard and greenhouse, the spectators were treated to a stilt theatre performance of TREES by the Farm Arts Collective Ensemble. Guests enjoyed refreshments from the pot-luck pie table that included a vast selection of over 30 pies that were baked and donated by attendees.

The day concluded with drumming from the Lenape chief and singers along with Farm Arts Collective and local musicians who were invited to join the drum circle. Native dancer, Mrs. Simon led a friendship circle dance and all guests were invited to participate. The day also included face painting by artist Pamela Zaitchik and flower crown building.

Farm Arts Collective will present Shakespeare on the Farm August 3-11 and more info can be found at www.farmartscollective.org