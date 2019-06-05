DALLAS TWP., Pa. – The Department of Nursing at Misericordia University recently held its second annual White Coat Ceremony and dinner reception in Sandy and Marlene Insalaco Hall for graduate nursing students in the Class of 2021.

The ceremony celebrated the professional nurses’ successful completion of their first semester in graduate school, while also bestowing upon each of them a white medical practitioner’s coat and having them recite the White Coat Ceremony Oath for Graduate Nursing students.

Assistant Professor Pamela Dwyer, D.N.P., C.R.N.P., chair, Department of Graduate Nursing, greeted students, families, guests and nursing faculty to the ceremony. Students recited the White Coat Ceremony Oath for Graduate Nursing Students that acknowledges the responsibilities they are undertaking as advanced health care practitioners to care for patients to the best of their abilities without regard to race, color, creed, politics or social status. The department also presented Professor Brenda L. Hage, Ph.D., D.N.P., C.R.N.P., assistant dean of nursing and chief nursing administrator, with the Advocacy Award during the ceremony.

The white coat presented to graduate students symbolically represents the essential role nurse practitioners play in the professional health care system and the high standards to which they aspire in caring for patients.

Misericordia University features the oldest nursing program in the area and graduates more students in the health sciences than any other college or university in Northeastern Pennsylvania. The University offers three undergraduate nursing programs: traditional, full-time nursing students, part-time evening program for adult students, and the RN to BSN Expressway Program. The undergraduate nursing programs meet the special educational and scheduling needs of adult and traditional students. They all lead to the Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) degree.

The MSN nursing degree program is in a hybrid format with the clinical available as both an online and face-to-face option.

Overall, the program meets the special needs of current BSN registered nurses who desire an advanced practice specialization as a family nurse practitioner. Misericordia also offers a post-master's certificate as a family nurse practitioner for nurses who already have an advanced clinical master’s degree and wish to change or expand their practice focus to primary care. Nurse practitioners are registered nurses with advanced education in health assessment, diagnosis and management of acute and chronic health conditions with expertise in health promotion and disease prevention. Graduate programming leads to the MSN and provides course work in a convenient part-time, one-day-a-week format.

The University also offers an online Doctor of Nursing Practice degree program in two formats to accommodate the needs of busy health care professionals and in response to a growing national need.

For more information about the graduate nursing program at Misericordia University, please call 570-674-6400 or visit www.misericordia.edu/nursing. Founded by the Sisters of Mercy in 1924, Misericordia University is Luzerne County’s first four-year college and offers 56 academic programs on the graduate and undergraduate levels in full- and part-time formats. Misericordia University ranks in the top tier of the Best Regional Universities – North category of U.S. News and World Report’s 2019 edition of Best Colleges. The Princeton Review recognizes MU as a 2019 Best Northeastern College and Money Magazine includes Misericordia in its 2018-19 “Best Colleges” list.