The Friday Food Bag Program is available at Stourbridge Primary Center. The program is designed to provide non-perishable food every Friday to children that would benefit from supplemental nourishment over the weekend.

The program runs the full 38 weeks through the school year and is run by members in the school. It receives no financial aid and survives solely on donations from the community.

Girl Scouts in the Heart of Pennsylvania has chosen this program to donate 216 boxes of Girl Scout cookies along with other items to help this cause. Girl Scouts is represented here by Troop 50252,

one of many local troops. This multi-level troop consists of 29 girls ranging from ages 5 up to 12. Girl Scouts serves ages 5-18 building girls of courage, confidence, and character, who make the world a better place.

Girl Scout cookie sales serve as the main fundraiser for Girl Scouts to help them with programming, activities, and camping. Cookies can be purchased or donated during the fundraiser.

All cookies left unsold are donated to various local non-profit organizations and shipped to military personnel overseas.