HARRISBURG – Rep. Jonathan Fritz (R-Susquehanna/Wayne) announced that Wayne Highlands School District (Wayne County) and Blue Ridge School District (Susquehanna County) each received $25,000 in Safe Schools Targeted grants.

These grants will be used to purchase security-related equipment such as student, staff and visitor identification systems; metal detectors; protective lighting; surveillance equipment; special emergency communications equipment; electronic locksets; deadbolts and theft control devices; or training in the use of the security-related technology.

“School safety in Pennsylvania is one of our top priorities as a Legislature,” said Fritz. “Parents and students deserve the peace of mind that is essential to having an optimal learning experience. Through these grants, schools here in the Commonwealth will be able to upgrade their security measures and continue to provide a safe environment for our children.”

Funding for these grants is provided by the Pennsylvania Department of Education’s Office for Safe Schools.