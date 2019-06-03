COUNTY—Nearing the end of its second year in operation, the Shared Housing and Resource Exchange (SHARE) Program has matched 22 successful housing pairings in its service area of Wayne, Pike and Monroe Counties with many more homeowners and home seekers still looking to pair up.

This has “...far exceeded what we anticipated or what was required of us,” stated Larisa Yusko, SHARE Housing Counselor for Pike and Wayne Counties.

Of the 22 matches made in the tri-county region, six took place in Wayne County, boiled down from 51 applications, eight introductions and six trial pairings.

According to the SHARE Program page on the county website, there are currently 14 listings seeking renters in Wayne County and even more than that in Pike.

Started as a pilot program through grant funding in June of 2017, the SHARE program aims to pair seniors 60 and older with another adult 18 or older to form a symbiotic, shared housing relationship.

Homeowners provide a private room and shared common spaces for affordable rent in exchange for the renter providing companionship and assistance with services and household tasks.

Due to the success in the first two years, “We believe that we'll be granted two more years on our grant...,” said Yusko. “Also, the PDA [Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture] in Harrisburg is looking at sustainability to continue this program after our grant is expired. And they're also actively working on expanding to other counties.”

Ryan Lohman, SHARE Housing Counselor for Monroe County, explained several other counties in Pennsylvania, including Carbon and Adams, are interested in the program.

“Nothing's solidified, but there's been huge interest in expansions,” said Lohman.

Those interested in learning more about or becoming part of the program as either a renter or a homeowner can call Yusko at 570-832-0538.

More information is also available online at http://www.waynecountypa.gov/701/SHARE-Housing-Program, or www.aging.pa.gov.