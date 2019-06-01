The Western Wayne Hot Rod Club will host their 5th annual Car Show on Sunday, June 2, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the high school parking lot. Registration fee is $10. Spectators are free. The Western Wayne Drama Club and Drama Parents Club will partner with the Hot Rod Club for the event. The Hot Rod Club will give prizes for best car, truck, tractor, motorcycle, and best in show.

In addition, the Drama group will sell a variety of concessions, along with having games for children, and a raffle of baskets and gift certificates generously donated by businesses in the local community.

Hot Rod Club president Nick Foster, junior, has enjoyed the car show in the past and can’t wait to see what vehicles join the line-up this year.

“In the past, I have liked all of the cars that showed up. There were many older cars and tractors. It has usually been a nice selection of farm equipment, cars, tractors, and even motorcycles at our event,” Nick explained. “I hope that people attend to look at a variety of old cars and have a great experience. It’s always fun to see cars you don’t see on a daily basis.”

Drama Club president R.J. Clemens, senior, is excited to partner with the Hot Rod Club for the first time this year for the Car Show. He explained how the Drama Club students will be dressed in 50s attire for the event and will perform some jitterbug and swing dance.

“We wanted our presence at the event to go along with the variety of cars from the past that surely will be there,” R.J. said. “We hope that the public comes out to enjoy the cars, our performance, and to have some good food and purchase some chances to win baskets and gift certificates.”

Members of the Drama Parents Club gathered a variety of items for the raffle at the Car Show from many very generous businesses in the local area. Some of the items include: a car care bucket from Advance Auto, a car care bucket from NAPA Car Care, and gift certificates from Jersey Boyz Grill, Weis Markets, KFC, Country Cafe, Piero’s Pizza, John’s Italian Restaurant, Lori’s Corner Kitchen, Backdraft Sports Bar & Grill, Trio’s Restaurant, Liberty Restaurant, and 3 D’s Pizza & Subs.

Both Nick, R.J. and the other students involved in the Hot Rod Club and Drama Club can use the funds raised from this event for their club activities.

Nick explained how the Hot Rod Club meets on a regular basis to work on a variety of automotive projects after school and can use the funds for their projects among other activities.

“This year the Hot Rod Club’s main project is to work to put a V8 motor in a Chevy S-10. We are also working to do body work to it,” Nick, who plans to go to college to become a mechanic, explained. “When we aren’t working on the Chevy project, we work on our own car projects. I have been working on my Jeep 1995 Cherokee this year and just recently replaced wheel bearings and axle bearings. It’s fun to work on projects like these with the Hot Rod Club because all of the students help to trouble shoot problem areas with different vehicles.”

R.J. explained how the Drama Club meets on a regular basis after school to work on a variety of projects and activities. Most recently, the group finished their spring production of Annie. This group can use the money raised to help fund field trips to see local productions and for other various supplies and activities.

“Drama Club gives students a place where they can express themselves,” R.J., who will study next year at Hofstra University, explained. “We are like one big family in our club and really enjoy coming together to work as a team on events such as the Car Show.”

All of the members of the Hot Rod Club, Drama Club, and Drama Parents Club cordially invite the public to attend this fun-filled event on Sunday, June 2 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the High School parking lot. Come out and see some great vehicles, take some chances on our basket raffle, enjoy some food, and enjoy some time socializing.