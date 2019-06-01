DELAWARE VALLEY JOB CORPS has partnered with Honesdale Home Depot and Rent-E-Quip in a voluntary mission to help restore the Glen Dyberry Cemetery in Honesdale. In 2018 the Cemetery was hit very hard by storms that ripped through parts of Honesdale. The severe weather left a path of destruction, knocking down trees and toppling tombstones. The Cemetery does not have resources to aid in repair of this Cemetery, Delaware Valley decided to build a partnership and come together and help with this destruction.

The Facility Maintenance and Carpentry trades as well as a Maintenance Tech and the HR Manager collaborated on how to best tackle this major restoration. On May 8th they met at the Cemetery and started to cut down dangerous trees, fix road ways for people to come in and see their family members. Students aided in raking out areas and pathway, as well as uncovering Tombstones that were buried. The students collaborated on how to erect two large headstones, one of stones weighed 7000 pounds and they could not use heavy equipment to erect them because of the damage it would do to them, in turn they figured out a way with sticks of wood to roll them up. It was an amazing feet of working together as a unit and using critical thinking.

The students were greeted by a Navy Veteran that has been doing his best to upkeep the Cemetery and he gave them praise and invited them back for Memorial Day flag placing. A few families came down to greet the students and thank them for all their hard work and shared their stories of their family members with the students, this gave the students a better understanding of the hard work they had done and how this impacted the community.