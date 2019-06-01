The Narrowsburg Beautification Group’s (NBG) biannual Garden Swap & Bake Sale will be at 198 Bridge St., Narrowsburg ( in front of the Library), on Saturday, June 1, 2019 from 10 am to 2 pm.

If you have more plants than you need, bring them along and swap them for someone else’s extras. If you’d like more plants for your own garden but don’t have anything to swap, make a monetary donation to the Narrowsburg Beautification Group. For those who wish to drop off plants or baked goods on Friday evening, please call the NBG ahead of time to make arrangements.

For those individuals who don’t have a green thumb, you may contribute to the NBG by providing baked goods for our fund-raising bake sale. Call 252-7400

We will have information about our Adopt-A-Garden program for any gardener who is interested.

Stop in at the Tusten-Cochecton Branch Library at 198 Bridge Street ahead of time to pick up labels for the plants you’ll be swapping. It is most helpful to the group if you provide plant names and growing conditions for any plant contributions. If you cannot get to the library to pick up the labels, you can print them out by clicking on the following link:

http://www.worksbyhand.com/PlantLabels.pdf

For more information call the NBG at 845-252-7400 or email: nbgtusten@gmail.com

The Narrowsburg Beautification Group is funded through Sullivan Renaissance grants and has been enhancing the hamlet of Narrowsburg with annual projects since 2001.