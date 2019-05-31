HAWLEY - Michelle Fleece, publisher of The News Eagle newspaper, has announced that the office for this publication will be relocating to The Wayne Independent building in Honesdale, as of Tuesday, June 25, 2019.

The purpose of the move is economics. The News Eagle’s lease at the Hawley Silk Mill expires at the end of June, and GateHouse Media, which owns The News Eagle, determined it made more financial sense to combine the operations of The News Eagle and The Wayne Independent under the same roof.

Peter Becker, Managing Editor, noted that The News Eagle will continue to serve the Hawley/Lake Wallenpaupack region, southern Wayne County and Pike County as it has been doing.

As of June 25, the Managing Editor of The News Eagle can be reached by calling 570-253-3055, ext. 315. The email addresses will remain the same: news@neagle.com (for press releases and other submissions) and pbecker@neagle.com to contact the editor specifically.

The mailing address will be, The News Eagle, 220-8th St., Honesdale, PA 18431.

Directions: From Hawley, take Route 6 to Honesdale, go north on Church Street after the bridge. Take a right on 8th Street, at Highlights for Children Magazine. Go one block. The Wayne Independent building is on the right, at the corner of 8th and Court Street.

Michelle Fleece is publisher of the four-newspaper group, The Wayne Independent, The News Eagle, Carbondale News and The Villager.

Until June 25, the editor may be reached at 570-226-4547.





