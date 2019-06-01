WAYNE COUNTY — the PA Route 6 Alliance presented the 2019 “Do 6” Awards, and two men from Wayne County were among the recipients.

According to the Alliance, those earning accolades “...exemplify the mission of the PA Route 6 Alliance to protect, preserve and enhance the scenic, cultural, historical and recreational resources of Pennsylvania's northern tier.”

The Heritage Tourism Award was presented to the Honesdale Roots & Rhythm Music & Arts Festival.

The award is bestowed “...to a business or project that furthers economic and tourism development while respecting the heritage and cultural resource of the Route 6 Corridor.”

The festival, in its 13th year, “...brings music and arts to the downtown Honesdale area in several different locations from historic Main Street to Central Park.”

The free event brings in 6,000 attendees, the release notes, adding that participants “...enjoy musical acts, local and regional artists, interactive art projects and demonstrations, and local vendors.”

Keeping the environment in mind, the event strives to be “...a sustainable event or a zero waste event by recycling, food waste composting and waste reduction.”

The event returns to Central Park June 15th.

The Lifetime Achievement Award was presented to Solid Waste Director/Recycling Coordinator Randy Heller.

The award is given “...to a person or agency who exemplifies outstanding leadership and advances our mission through heritage development.”

Serving on the PA Route 6 Alliance almost since its germination representing the Wayne County Commissioners, Heller has functioned as treasurer for the past 11 years.

An Executive Committee member, “...he has been involved in the development of the goals, strategies and policies for the Alliance.”

His dedication to the cause is noted by the fact Heller often drives the longest distance to participate in meetings and events.

Described as”...a true ambassador for Route 6 and Wayne County, Mr. Heller has always strived to be a great communicator for both organizations and their interests.”

Other awardees

Across the state, other organizations received recognition:

• Good Growing Gardens, Smethport, received the Heritage Partnership Award

• Stained Glass Reflections, Wellsboro received the Artisan of the Year award

• PA Rep. Tina Pickett, 100th Legislative District, received the Heritage Leadership Award, and

• Kane Borough, McKean County, received the Heritage Community of the Year Award.

For more information on the PA Route 6 Alliance, visit www.paroute6.com.