PALMYRA TWP. (Pike) - A log cabin home was the scene of a structure fire at 148 Gumbletown Road, Tuesday evening, May 28. A neighbor said that lightning had struck the house.

PALMYRA TWP. (Pike) - A log cabin home was the scene of a structure fire at 148 Gumbletown Road, Tuesday evening, May 28. A neighbor said that lightning had struck the house.

Tafton Fire Company (Company 37) was dispatched at 8:30 p.m. Other fire department units responding were Blooming Grove, Forest, Promised Land, Greeley, Hawley, White Mills, Lakeville, Ledgedale, Hamlin, and Greene Dreher.

Tafton’s Chief Michael Miller was in charge.

A neighbor had witnessed a lightning strike on the house, followed by a sound of crackling; the neighbor then called 9-1-1, Miller said.

A band of heavy storms passed through the area in early evening; there was still some lightning in the area when firefighters first arrived.

Fire broke through the roof. When he arrived about three minutes after the first alarm, the house was well involved in flames. Fire had spread quickly.

A second alarm was transmitted.

Fire departments worked until 1 a.m. to bring the fire under control.

Water was trucked from Fairview Lake Boat Access on Gumbletown road.

There were no injuries but the house was heavily damaged, Chief Miler said. One side of the house was left standing.

No one was home at the time of the fire; the Chief confirmed that it was a permanent residence. A car parked nearby was slightly damaged and he said he believed two motorcycles were destroyed. No pets were harmed.

The location is close to the Paupack Blueberry Farm.

Tafton Fire Company’s Facebook post expressed, “Once again, thank you to all of our mutual partners that provided assistance.”





