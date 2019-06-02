La Plume -- Keystone College celebrated its 148th commencement during a ceremony at the Pavilion at Montage, Scranton, on Saturday, May 11. Degrees were conferred upon 290 students.

Gregory Baker, D.D.S., past president of the Harvard Society for the Advancement of Orthodontics, offered the keynote address. Dr. Baker is a member of the Roth Williams International Society of Orthodontics and an associate clinical professor of orthodontics at the Harvard School of Dental Medicine and is also affiliated with the American Dental Association and the New Hampshire Dental Society.

Keystone President Tracy L. Brundage, Ph.D, presided over the ceremony. Karen K. Yarrish, Ph.D., interim provost and vice president for academic affairs, and John Pullo, chair of Keystone’s board of trustees, presented the degrees to the candidates.

The following local students received degrees:

School of Professional Studies

Master of Science in Accountancy

Angela Theresa Bossick, Waymart.

Bachelor of Science

Emily Ann Barton, Lake Como; Theresa M. Cavanaugh, Hawley; Margaret R. Galloway, Equinunk; Jalenna Catherine Gibbs, Beach Lake; Shea Elizabeth Hodder, Honesdale; Richard Alexander Hooper, Jr., Honesdale; Tammy Lynn Jensen, Hawley; Autumn Decker Kellam, Starlight; and Brandon Scott Newsome, Hawley.



Turock School of Arts and Sciences

Bachelor of Arts

Kelly Ann Corcoran, Honesdale and Tyler A. Essex, Hawley.

Bachelor of Science

Rachel Ann Van Tine, Lakeville and Ashley Faye White, Honesdale.

Founded in 1868 and enrolling more than 1,300 students, Keystone offers about 38 undergraduate and graduate degree options in liberal arts and science-based programs. Located in La Plume, Pa. just outside of Scranton and two hours from New York City and Philadelphia, Keystone is known for small class sizes and individual attention focused on student success through internships, research, and community involvement.