Tired of landing tires instead of trout? Or fighting with old pots and pans rather than tasty pan fish? Large sofas where the smallmouth bass should be?

Here & Now Brewing Company, Pig Farm Ink, and a boatload of partners are on-board to change that with Get Trashed, A Lackawaxen River Cleanup on Sunday June 2nd starting at 11am.

“The Lackawaxen River is a really beautiful and important part of Honesdale’s history and future,” said Allaina Propst of Here & Now Brewing Company. “Many towns owns celebrate their waterways, and make them a focal point for their communities. With the cleanup project we’re shining a light on the essential role it plays for Honesdale and our region, along with the opportunities and potential it creates,” she continued.

The Clean Up meets at Here & Now Brewing Company at 645 Main Street in Honesdale at 11am. There they’ll make plans for cleanup and go over the rules, restrictions, and responsibilities.

Tentatively the hope is to tidy up the river from Apple Grove north of Honesdale off 191 to the Lock 31 House on Rt. 6 outside of Hawley. Participants are encouraged to come as teams, but solo trash-pickers are also welcome. Groups will spend the afternoon cleaning up the river. The event ends at 5pm when participants can return to the brewery where a dumpster will be waiting for the garbage. The dumpster will be available all afternoon for groups participating in the clean-up, but unable to stay for the duration. Similarly, maps developed by Canaltown will be available at the Brewery for people who wish to participate who are unable to come at 11.

The dumpster has been donated by MMM Waste Removal of Beach Lake. Guests are encouraged to bring their own gloves and safety gear, and to wear bathing suits and waterproof shoes with good traction.



Here & Now Brewing Company and its partners will have 7th Street closed for the day to accommodate the dumpster and to provide space for community groups focused on sustainability, recreation, and economic development. “We’ll have everything from fly-fishing demonstrations, casting lessons and tying instruction, to representatives from the Honesdale River Project on-hand to discuss the organization’s vision for elevating the River’s role in our

social and economic lives, SEEDS talking about their organization’s offering and services, and Keep Hawley-Honesdale Beautiful talking about litter cleanup and beautification efforts,” said Steven Propst of Here & Now Brewing Company. “It’ll be a good mix of people talking about our environment, community, and economy.”

Get Trashed is sure to be a mess of a good time. Upon returning to the brewery, participants can enjoy live music by Christopher Kearney and friends. The brewery even plans to release a new summer Kolsch, “Tie one on” to coincide with the event and fly-fishing theme. Here & Now is extending its hours till 9PM that night; 7th Street will reopen at 11pm.

List of sponsors and supporters

American House Tattoo Canaltown, LLC

The Cooperage Project Delaware River Club DJ Harvey InsuranceFilson

Honesdale River Project

Keep Hawley-Honesdale Beautiful

Leadership Northern Poconos

MMM Waste Management

Pig Farm Ink

SEEDS (Sustainable Energy Education and Development Support) St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church

Sweetwater Guide Service LLC

Turano Insurance

Vannie Williams and Carolyn Williams of Vannie B. Williams CPA, PC Wayne County Conservation District