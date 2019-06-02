On Sunday May 5th at the Grace Episcopal Church in Honesdale.

Family and friends of the Wayne County Dairy Princess and Jr Promoters gathered together to watch and celebrate their daughters joining the Wayne County Dairy Princess Court as Jr Promoters. Brian Wilken of the HNB was this years master of ceremony.

Pennsylvania State Alternative Dairy Princess, Samantha Haag of Mohrsville, PA was also included in the program this year. She did an amazing speech on the future young dairy ladies of the court. She also did a skit about being a veterinarian for cows.

We are proud to announce our 2019 Wayne County Dairy Court, Dairy Maid Maddison Roberts of Milanville PA, Dairy Maid Elektra Kehagias of Damascus PA, Dairy Miss Sydney Roberts of Milanville PA, Lil Dairy Miss Eliza Miller of Browndale PA, Lil Dairy Miss Zoey Tyler of Honesdale PA, Lil Dairy Miss Chloe Tyler of Honesdale PA, Lil Dairy Miss Emily Miller of Browndale PA, Lil Dairy Miss Delilah Wartman Millenville PA, and Lil Dairy Miss Emma Preble of Honesdale PA.

These young ladies will be going through out the county Promoting Dairy Products and supporting the local Dairy Farmers. They will be at different events though out the county, along with visiting schools and stores.

Thank you to all our supporters and to the community for their donations and support.