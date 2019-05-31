HONESDALE – Wayne County’s Office of Solid Waste & Recycling seeks the help of the public in completing a 21-question online survey that will help inform the latest state-required Solid Waste & Recycling Plan.

The Wayne County Solid Department has been working with MSW Consultants to create a survey that will guide the waste and recycling planning effort and priorities over the next 10 years. The plan will not only document current activities and programs in Wayne County, but will also identify waste management challenges, and opportunities to improve waste collection and recycling programs.

The online survey only takes about 10 minutes or so to complete and asks about curbside waste collection and recycling, the municipal drop-off programs, what types of materials are being recycled, as well as what is not being collected, etc.

The survey ends July 31, and individual responses are kept confidential.

Before you take the survey, the consultant offers these definitions for clarification:

Electronics - Electronic devices including PC's, TV's, laptops, and cell phones.

Single stream – Recycling system in which mixed recyclables, including bottles, cans and paper, are collected.

Bulk Items - Large items such as furniture and specified residential construction/demolition debris but not including appliances.

Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) - Chemicals including paints, cleaners, solvents, oils, batteries and similar products that are corrosive, ignitable or reactive.

Yard Waste - Organic material generated by lawn and yard care including brush, shrubs, & tree trimmings.

Freon - A common refrigerant in appliances that is typically removed from appliances prior to disposal or recycling.

Blighted Property - Land or land with housing structure(s) in a dilapidated, unsafe, unsightly, uninhabitable condition.

Municipality – The Township or Borough where you live.