At their recent annual scholarship dinner at the Honesdale Gold Club, the Wayne County Business and Professional Women’s organization presented scholarships to several deserving high school students, and another scholarship to an ambitious woman choosing to continue her education. Each demonstrated their exemplary character and career goals. While our area is fortunate to have many distinguished and promising students, these students stood out on their essay about themselves and their families.

Carleen Allen, Camden Bannon, Anthony Dell-Aquila, Alexa Jones and Kiara McCloud each received their scholarships earlier this week. Jacob Adams received his scholarship in a separate category, Walk of Honor, detailing how a relative serving in the military, past or present, impacted their lives. All the members of Wayne County BPW wish to thank Gentex Corp for their co-sponsorship of thee Walk of Honor scholarship.