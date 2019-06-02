BETHEL, NY — Beginning Sunday, September 1 and continuing every Sunday throughout the month, Bethel Woods Center for the Arts will host the 21st annual Harvest Festival. The festival returns as part of the nonprofit cultural center’s Season of Song & Celebration, promising a memorable experience for those who journey to the historic site to celebrate the legacy of the greatest festival of all time.



New this year, each week of Harvest Festival will host a featured partner and attraction, allowing homegrown organizations and businesses the opportunity to connect with their community.

“The Harvest Festival illustrates Bethel Woods’ dedication to supporting local business and regional economic development,” said Darlene Fedun, Bethel Woods Center for the Arts Chief Executive Officer. The family-friendly and free event celebrates local products, green initiatives and community, reminiscent of the event that occurred on the same grounds almost fifty years ago. This thematic approach to the festival will provide a fresh experience for returning guests week after week.



Sunday, September 1: Harvest Festival at Bethel Woods with featured partner The Rosehaven Alpaca Festival

Rosehaven Alpacas returns in 2019, offering yarn, roving, rugs, socks, hats, gloves, and luxurious boutique items. And of course, a chance to visit and interact with their marvelous alpacas. Bring the kids and the family and enjoy the alpacas and alpaca wear.



Sunday, September 8: Harvest Festival at Bethel Woods featuring The Abandoned Hard Cider Garden

The inaugural Abandoned Hard Cider Garden, presented by Parksville-based Abandoned Hard Cider, will come alive in the Harvest Festival’s special event tent for one day only! Gather and socialize with friends and family while indulging in Sullivan County’s finest cider varieties and delightfully paired light fare. Abandoned Hard Cider will also be hosting an Apple Crowdsourcing Station, inviting local landowners to drop off and donate their “abandoned” apples for the cidery to use towards future cider production!



Sunday, September 15: Harvest Festival at Bethel Woods with featured partner The Catskills Fiber Festival

Catskills Fiber Festival offers fiber enthusiasts – be it knitters, weavers, spinners, or felters – the finest hand-crafted products. Presented by Rosehaven Alpacas and Buck Brook Alpacas, this will be a great opportunity for adults and children alike to learn about the harvest of fiber from fiber animals (which includes sheep, goats, bunnies, yaks, alpacas and llamas!) through demonstrations.



Sunday, September 22: Harvest Festival at Bethel Woods featuring Sullivan 180

Celebrate health and wellbeing with Sullivan 180. Bring the whole family and learn how to adopt a healthier lifestyle. Enjoy healthy activities, health exhibits and screenings from a variety of local health care agencies and organizations. It will be a fun-filled family focused day. Sullivan 180’s mission is to build a healthy, vibrant Sullivan County where everyone has a sense of purpose, connection to family and community and access to fresh foods and an active lifestyle.



Sunday, September 29: Harvest Festival at Bethel Woods featuring The Pop-Up Vintage Market

Featuring a vintage Hudson Valley Vinyl record shop and exchange, the first-ever Pop-Up Vintage Market is the perfect place to find comic books, clothing, antiques, goods and more, from regional vendors and small businesses! The Pop-Up Vintage Market will take place for one day only in our special event tent located on the Harvest Festival site.



Each week, nearly 100 vendors are on-site for friends and neighbors to enjoy a unique blend of farmers market, artisan and crafters, fresh food, family activities and creative learning programming, corn and hay mazes, horse and buggy rides, and performances by talented regional musicians. Harvest Festival occurs from 11:00 AM – 4:00 PM with free admission and $3.00 parking.



Beginning August 31 and coinciding with the first Harvest Festival date, Bethel Woods proudly presents Mind: Body: Earth, a two-day event sponsored by Ready Computing in which innovators in health, sustainability and mindfulness explore how wellness leads to kindness and civility. This is part of the eight-event series Vibrations, which critically examines the legacy of the past to resonate with the movements of today through open conversation.



Bethel Woods is currently accepting vendor applications for all 2019 festivals. To apply, please click here.

For more information about Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, please visit www.BethelWoodsCenter.orgor call 1.866.781.2922.