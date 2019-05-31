CARBONDALE– On Saturday June 1st, Carbondale will once again come alive with art! And what better way to thoroughly enjoy it than to see it created firsthand AND have the opportunity to try your hand at something new and different yourself.

Would you like to try making jewelry? How about learning how to cook tasty meatballs? Have you tried Yoga or drawn a picture with colored pencils or watercolors, or painted a butterfly on ceramics?

Hosting its 2nd Annual Arts THRIVE in Carbondale event, Women to Women: THRIVE will fill the downtown park area with art in a myriad variety of its forms. From 11:00am-3:00pm, visitors can stroll along the streets to enjoy a fun, educational, and interactive event that will feature fine, visual, and culinary arts, mixed media and healing arts, floral arranging, goat soap and jewelry making, painting, photography, and so much more.

“We’re looking forward to having nearly 30 artists and artisans not only exhibit their creative works, but many of them will offer an interactive component to their presentation,” said Mary Lynn Bannon, an original THRIVE member and one of the event coordinators. “This unique event will allow attendees to participate in hands-on activities and demonstrations, as a variety of the artists will share their talents to help educate the public about how they produce and create their particular work.

“Already signed up are some returning artists from last year’s initial arts event, along with many new folks who are equally excited to share their skills and works with others,” continued Bannon. “This event is intended to not only showcase the many arts found throughout Carbondale and the region and to raise the public’s awareness of the arts, but to actively bring people into an artist’s individual and overall experience. There’s no better way to learn about something than to actually see the artist at work and have the opportunity to try it yourself. This year’s event promises to be fun and educational for everyone.”

While this event is open to all ages, children especially will be able to enjoy a variety of hands-on experiences geared specifically to them. “A printmaker will teach them the use of a letterpress and stamps,” said committee member Cathy Arvonio. “Other artists will work with kids to make their own hula hoops, slime, and to weave with yarn and sticks. There’ll also be face painting, sidewalk chalk art, multi-media painting, and more. The Carbondale Library will also hold a special children’s story time along with arts and crafts.”

“Many of the city’s businesses and restaurants will be open too, and lively music will also fill the festive air as the Kennedy Creek Strummers and members of the Carbondale Area Student Band perform during the day,” noted committee member LeeAnn Cerra. “The Lackawanna River Corridor Association and Penn State Master Gardeners will also be available to provide area rail-trail and seasonal gardening information. And the nearby Trinity Church will also be open, hosting nearly a dozen more talented local artists, featuring paper-flower making, mosaics, acrylic and oil painting, and more. It’ll definitely be a fun-filled day for everyone!”

“The diversity of this area never ceases to amaze me,” said Michele Bannon, Carbondale City Clerk and an original THRIVE member. “Carbondale – in fact, his whole region! – is filled with so many talented artists and artisans who are skilled with such wonderful creativity. Carbondale is proud to host an event like this, and we all hope to see the streets buzzing with the day’s excitement as the public comes to share this artful experience.”

Supported by a Lackawanna County Arts and Culture Community Grant, Women to Women: THRIVE is a community group under the umbrella of the Greater Carbondale Chamber of Commerce. The mission of the more than 60-member ever-growing group is to Teach, Help, Reach, Invest, Value, and Encourage both within the group and throughout the local area. The empowering women of THRIVE are committed to giving back to the community through fund raisers and service projects. For additional information, like them on Facebook, Women to Women: THRIVE@w2wTHRIVE.