Wayne Memorial’s Hospice Department will host a spring memorial service on Sunday, June 2, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Grace Episcopal Church in Honesdale to remember hospice patients who have passed away in the last several months.

Hospice staff, volunteers, patient families and friends who have experienced the death of a loved one are invited to attend. The ceremony, which includes a reading of the names of the loved ones, is also open to the public.

The interfaith service will feature music, candle lighting and other tributes.

Light refreshments will be served following the program. Wayne Memorial’s Hospice Department supports grieving families for up to 13 months after the death of a loved one at no cost. For more information or for those needing special accommodations, please contact Lisa Grecco or Daniela Davis at (570)253-8431.