BERLIN TOWNSHIP—Floodplain ordinances and loan repayment were prominent topics at the April 2019 meeting of the Berlin Township Board of Supervisors.

Supervisors Charles Gries, Robert Mahon and Cathy Hunt were all present.

According to the official meeting minutes, the Supervisors approved revisions to the floodplain ordinance, updating their former ordinance passed in April 2013, to be in line with recommendations from Floodplain Ordinance Coordinator Leslie Rhodes.

The Supervisors voted to advertise the revised ordinance with intent to adopt it at the May meeting.

The minutes state, “The Legislature of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania has, by the passage of the Pennsylvania Floodplain Management Act of 1978, delegated the responsibility to local governmental units to adopt floodplain management regulations to promote 'public health, safety and the general welfare of its citizenry.'

“Without a compliant floodplain ordinance adopted and effective prior to the effect date of the new flood map, a community will be suspended form the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP).”

In other new business, the Supervisors voted to payoff the loan for the construction of the bridge on Adams Pond Road, which will commence on June 21, 2020.

“After obtaining a payoff figure from The Dime Bank, she [Supervisor Hunt] explained that there would be a savings close to $1,000 to prepay and the funds were available,” state the minutes.

In other road-related projects, Supervisor Mahon noted rough grading of roads had begun and numerous problem areas received loads of stone.

The Supervisors approved advertisements for 2019 Road Materials.

Insurance premiums

Berlin Township received correspondence from Turano Insurance regarding the recently purchased 2004 Freightliner Pumper for Welcome Lake Volunteer Fire Company, states the approved minutes.

With a replacement value of $290,000, the new pumper would carry with it a potential premium of $1,362.

This is an increase of more than $400 over the township's current $900 premium to insure $80,000 in replacement value.

“After discussing the present insurance premiums, including the $13,838/year workers compensation for the fire companies, it was decided that the Township could not be responsible for additional premiums resulting for replacement value coverages,” state the minutes.