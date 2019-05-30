On June 8th, 15 animal rescues from around Northeast PA will join together for the greater good of our local animal community along with 50 vendors and multiple food trucks. Proceeds from the day's event are donated to the animal welfare groups & nonprofits in attendance!

Although the festival was dubbed Pittie Palooza by its founder, Jess at PittieChicks.com, ALL Breeds are welcome, and ALL dog & wine lovers are encouraged to attend this paw-some day of peace, love & pawprints.

Last year alone, Pittie Palooza Festival donated over $4000 to the 13 rescues in attendance. This year we plan to crush those numbers and need your help getting the word out! Following is the list of our attending animal welfare recipients this year! Please note that these rescues will have all types of breed adoptables (of all ages) present to meet their possible future families! Outcast Rescue Pibble Paws Safe Haven Rescue

Ruff Dog Northeast Rescue

Dessin Animal Shelter

Sprint for Service Dogs

To The Rescue Snort Rescue (Short Noses Only Rescue Team)

True Friends Animal Welfare Center

In Pursuit of Grace

Pinups for Pitbulls, Inc.

Griffin Pond

Ruff without a Roof Rescue

Life with Lilah Therapy Dog

Chad the Pitbull Therapy Dog

One life to Live Rescue This event is rain or shine. No refunds. Must be 21+ to drink. Designated Driver tickets available. Children not recommended. Retractable leashes not allowed.

Questions? Please feel free to call or text Jess at 570-575-5426!