WJFF Benefit Concert will feature folk music legend Bill Staines Live at the Eddie Adams Barn!

The Friends of Maris Hearn present the 13th annual Maris Hearn Life Celebration Concert, featuring beloved folkie Bill Staines! The concert is in honor of Maris Hearn 6/13/37-3/8/07, long time WJFF Radio Host of the Gumbo Shop.

Singing mostly his own songs, Bill Staines has become one of the most popular singers on the folk music scene today, performing nearly 200 concerts a year and driving over 65,000 miles annually. He weaves a blend of gentle wit and humor into his performances, and one reviewer wrote, "He has a sense of timing to match the best standup comic.”

Bill has 26-Albums, numerous hits & TV & Radio appearances (including Prairie Home Companion) in his 41-year career, and his songs have been recorded by Peter Paul & Mary, The Clancy Brothers, and Nanci Griffith. Staines has been hailed as the heir-apparent to Woody Guthrie.

On stage, Staines is an intimate, compelling performer, encouraging audiences to sing along. His humorous tales of life on the road provide endless entertaining stories and songs. You can visit his website at: https://www.acousticmusic.com/staines/

The concert is a benefit for WJFF 90.5FM, Jeffersonville, NY www.wjffradio.org Our concert host, the Eddie Adams Barn, is located at 247 North Branch Road, Jeffersonville, New York. The concert date is Saturday evening, June 8th, 2019. Doors open at 6:30, music at 7:30. Suggested Donation $15, no one turned away. For more info call 845 482-4141.