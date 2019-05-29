BETHLEHEM — Students at Lehigh University attained Dean's List in Spring 2019. This status is granted to students who earned a scholastic average of 3.6 or better while carrying at least 12 hours of regularly graded courses.

Matthew Kravitz of Spring Brook Township

Sophia Parola of Moscow

For more than 150 years, Lehigh University (lehigh.edu) has combined outstanding academic and learning opportunities with leadership in fostering innovative research. The institution is among the nation's most selective, highly ranked private research universities. Lehigh's four colleges - College of Arts and Sciences, College of Business and Economics, College of Education and the P.C. Rossin College of Engineering and Applied Science - provide opportunities to 7,000 students to discover and grow in a learning community that promotes interdisciplinary programs with real-world experience.