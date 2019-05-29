Honesdale, PA – David Raven, President and CEO of The Honesdale National Bank, announced the groundbreaking of new office space in Hallstead, PA.

HNB representatives participated in the groundbreaking ceremony on Friday, May 17 in partnership with representatives from the land developer, Eleven Roses, LLC.

In making the announcement, Raven stated, “We are extremely excited for the expansion of HNB’s footprint further into Susquehanna County. This location will not only offer full-service consumer banking solutions, but will serve as a location to serve the business banking and wealth management needs of the community.”

As HNB’s 12th full-service location, the new Hallstead office will be erected at 313 Main Street, Hallstead, PA (intersection of Rose Street and Route 11). The office will be complete with drive-up lanes, a 24-hour ATM, and night depository.

Until construction is complete, HNB can be found at a temporary office location at 705 Main Street in Hallstead. This office is open to provide loan needs on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 12:00pm – 3:00pm or by appointment by contacting Rick Soden, VP, HNB Commercial Loan Officer, by email at rsoden@hnbbank.com.

Aaron Soden, Owner/Developer, has been involved in the preparation and attended the groundbreaking. “I’m proud to be a part of bringing HNB to Hallstead and look forward to its positive impact in the community,” said Soden.

The Honesdale National Bank, established in 1836, holds the distinction of being the area’s oldest independent community bank headquartered in Northeastern PA, with offices in Wayne, Pike, Susquehanna, Lackawanna and Luzerne Counties. The Honesdale National Bank offers personal banking, business banking and wealth solutions. For more information on HNB’s products and services, visit www.hnbbank.bank.