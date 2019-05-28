— The Michael J. Bryant Memorial Fund will award grant monies to people with physical or developmental disabilities or nonprofit community organization projects this spring. Established in June 2008, the Memorial Fund has distributed nearly $25,000 to local individuals and organizations. It continues to grow with contributions from family, friends and the Herd the Curd 5K & 10K run/walk proceeds. Administered by the Wayne County Community Foundation, 214 Ninth St. Honesdale, PA 18431, this is the ninth consecutive year the Fund will award community grants.

During his life, Mike overcame many problems caused by developmental disabilities, giving him a special sensitivity to people who had such needs. He also was devoted to his community, volunteering his time to the local fire company.

The purpose of this Fund is to assist Wayne County citizens, with special needs or developmental disabilities, acquire goods and/or services desirable or necessary to maximize their potential or local nonprofit organizations improve their local communities. Organizations can nominate individuals by filling out the grant application and noting the specific need and associated costs.

Examples of specific needs may include, but are not limited to, the following:

Summer camp tuition for those with physical or developmental needs

Specific therapy needs – i.e. therapeutic horseback riding, therapy balls

Classroom supplies for those with physical or developmental needs

Expenses associated with Special Olympic participation

Expenses associated with 4-H participation for those with physical or developmental needs

Expenses associated with independent living for a person with physical or developmental needs

Expenses associated with specific projects that will have a positive impact on local Wayne County communities and are led by nonprofit organizations

Return completed applications, with documented needs, to the Wayne County Community Foundation office by Friday, June 21. Recipients will be notified by Friday, July 5, with a check presentation scheduled following notification.

The Fund will reimburse organizations, rather than individuals to assure financial accountability. Previous applicants may re-apply. Grant applications are available upon request or may be downloaded from the Wayne County Community Foundation website (www.waynefoundation.org – go to the section on “Grantmaking” then “Grant Guidelines-General”).

Questions about the application process can be directed to the Wayne County Community Foundation at 570-499-4299 or wccf@ptd.net.