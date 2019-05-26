MILFORD TWP. - PA State Police are seeking a man who is accused of indecent exposure at the Milford Candy and Gift Cottage on Route 6, May 22. The public is asked to send the State Police tips.

According to State Police, at 4:53 p.m., troopers responded to the business for a report of a male exposing himself as he was walking into the store.

The victim was a 19 year old woman.

The male is described as white, in his late 20’s, 6’0” tall, wearing a black beanie, long blonde hair in a bun a gray sweatshirt, long shorts and black shoes. He was seen leaving in a white Jeep Commander SUV.

Trooper Lukas Olszar asked that anyone with information to call the Blooming Grove barracks at 570-226-5718.