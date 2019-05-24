Pike County Commissioners, the Warden and his assistants have named Diane Taranto as Correctional Officer of the Year for 2018.

MILFORD - Pike County Commissioners, the Warden and his assistants have named Diane Taranto as Correctional Officer of the Year for 2018.

She was honored with a plaque at the commissioners’ meeting, May 15. Warden Craig Lowe’s proclamation, addressed to Correctional Officer Taranto, notes, “You have performed your duties in an outstanding manner, demonstrating extraordinary levels of correctional professionalism, job proficiency, and dedication to duty with exemplary diligence. Your efforts have significantly contributed to the successful mission effectiveness of the Pike County Correctional Facility since your employment on November 26, 2001.”

The award presentation was made on the occasion of Corrections Employee Week, which was May 5-11. The Commissioners also issued a proclamation in that regard, encouraging all county residents “to recognize the vital role these dedicated professionals play…”

“Officer Taranto has performed her duties in an outstanding manner, demonstrating extraordinary levels of correctional professionalism, job proficiency, and dedication to duty with extreme diligence,” Warden Lowe stated.

Taranto said that she really enjoys her job.

“We know that this is a difficult job that you, and all of the officers, do and we really appreciate it,” said Pike County Commissioner Chairman Matthew Osterberg. “Congratulations on a great career and well-deserved honor.”



Also discussed:

A series of videos promoting Pike County for residents, business people and visitors are planned for the Pike County website, pikepa.org. Osterberg stated that they are being produced by CGI Communications at no cost to the County. The website will have a link to the videos, where business sponsors may be included. Tourism, economic development and county history are among the topics.Penny Seltzer has been promoted from Caseworker 2 to Caseworker Supervisor for Children & Youth Services effective June 10.The Intergovernmental Agreement for a sewer study between Westfall Township, Milford Township, Milford Borough and the County of Pike and the Municipal Authority of Westfall Township, has been amended to include Matadors Borough.

Pike Count Commissioners meet on the first and third Wednesday at 9 a.m. at the Administration Building, 506 Broad St., Milford.





