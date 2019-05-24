Please join us in celebrating our seventh (yes, 7th!) annual Wine & Cheese Gatheringat the North Pocono Public Library on May 31, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. We have planned an exciting evening of wine and hard cider by Ritter Farm Markets and Wood Winery, music by Ian Ritter, an art exhibit by local artist Harold Wolfer, and assorted cheese from Calkins Creamery, local chocolate delights, food, and raffle baskets sponsored by many generous local businesses and friends of the library.

As a publicly funded 501(c) 3 non-profit organization we continue to face financial challenges each and every day to maintain a high level of quality in books, eBooks, audio books, Internet access, state of the art computer equipment and technology as well as programs to reach and engage all ages and demographics in our community.

Our Wine & Cheese Gathering is our major annual fund raiser to strive to raise money to keep our library a vibrant community hub in the North Pocono area.

Tickets for the event are $25 in advance and $30 at the door. Tickets may be purchased at the North Pocono Public Library. We accept cash, check or credit card.