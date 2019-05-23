MOUNTAIN TOP, PA – Jonathan P. Kuhar, Kevin M. Miller and Shawn M. Simchock will begin the final step of their formation for the priesthood when they are ordained to the transitional diaconate by Bishop Joseph C. Bambera at a Mass on Saturday, May 25 at 10:00 a.m. in Saint Jude Church, Mountain Top. All are welcome to participate in this celebration.

Ordination as a transitional deacon generally occurs after a seminarian has completed at least three years of study in theology and takes place usually one year prior to priestly ordination. A deacon will be an ordinary minister of Baptism, and will be able to preside at weddings, assist the priest at Mass, proclaim the Gospel and preach, as well as preside at wakes and funeral services.

Mr. Kuhar is from Saint Jude Parish in Mountain Top and is studying at Saint Mary’s Seminary and University in Baltimore, Maryland. Mr. Miller is from Saint Nicholas Parish in Wilkes-Barre and Mr. Simchock is from Queen of Heaven Parish in Hazleton. Both Miller and Simchock study at Pope Saint John XXIII National Seminary in Weston, Massachusetts.

The three seminarians will also take part in a program with the young people of the Church in the Diocese of Scranton on Friday, May 24 at 6:30 p.m. at Saint Faustina Parish, Nanticoke.