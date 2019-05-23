Altoona, PA (May 23, 2019) — Sheetz, one of America’s fastest growing family-owned and operated convenience store chains for over 65 years, announced the launch of an extensive line of premium Cannabidiol (CBD) products now available at over 140 of its store locations across Pennsylvania.

In order to meet the needs and preferences of its customers, Sheetz will offer both isolate and full spectrum products including topical rubs and patches, tinctures, vape pens, oral pouches, capsules, pet products and more.

“We are excited to be the first convenience store to offer a broad selection of premium CBD products at this magnitude,” said Ryan Sheetz, AVP of Brand at Sheetz. “This is the next evolution for Sheetz in ensuring we are meeting the needs of our customers, giving them what they want, when they want it, 24/7/365.”

As a brand that prides itself on responsible retail, all products will be kept behind the counter and a 100 percent proof-of-age policy requiring customers to be 18 years of age or older to purchase will be strictly enforced. Employees will ask for proper identification, a valid driver’s license, passport or military identification card from any customers wanting to purchase CBD.

A full list of participating locations can be found below:

5706 6th Ave, Altoona, PA 1701 7th Ave, Altoona, PA 400 E Plank Rd, Altoona, PA 1015 Old 6th Ave Rd, Altoona, PA 3611 4th Ave, Beaver Falls, PA 820 S Eagle Valley Rd, Bellefonte, PA 2850 Benner Pike, Bellefonte, PA 2100 West Front Street, Berwick, PA 4599 Library Road, Bethel Park, PA 3201 Schoenersville Rd, Bethlehem, PA 5 E Market St, Blairsville, PA 16417 Lincoln Hwy, Breezewood, PA 300 W Main St, Brookville, PA 101 N Logan Blvd, Burnham, PA 1098 Harrisburg Pike, Carlisle, PA 1900 Ritner Hwy, Carlisle, PA 1796 West Trindle Road, Carlisle, PA 1 Monticello Ct, Chambersburg, PA 1315 Lincoln Way E, Chambersburg, PA 5346 Greenvillage Rd, Chambersburg, PA 875 Norland Ave, Chambersburg, PA 1819 Wayne Ave, Chambersburg, PA 1281 E Main St, Clarion, PA 1109 Northern Blvd, Clarks Summit, PA 12604 Dunnings Highway, Claysburg, PA 101 Nichols St, Clearfield, PA 825 Franklin St, Clymer, PA 315 Water St Box 5096, Conneaut Lake, PA 1002 W Crawford Ave, Connellsville, PA 2601 Memorial Blvd, Connellsville, PA 7119 Us 322 Box 228, Cranberry, PA 1329 Freedom Road, Cranberry Township, PA 2000 Ehrman Road, Cranberry Twp, PA 7551 Admiral Peary Hwy, Cresson, PA 493 N Us Route 15, Dillsburg, PA 701 E Dubois Ave, Dubois, PA 2120 Blinker Pkwy, Dubois, PA 1550 State Rd, Duncannon, PA 54 Benvenue Road, Duncannon, PA 1371 Plank Rd, Duncansville, PA 1101 Oneill Hwy, Dunmore, PA 3501 Nazareth Road, Easton, PA 818 W High St, Ebensburg, PA 4375 Admiral Peary Highway, Ebensburg, PA 5930 Route 6n, Edinboro, PA 38 S Market St, Elysburg, PA 4179 Oregon Pike, Ephrata, PA 891 East Main St, Ephrata, PA 8180 Perry Highway, Erie, PA 750 Peninsula Dr, Erie, PA 11 W Main St, Everett, PA 410 Main St, Ford City, PA 1107 Liberty St, Franklin, PA 590 Allegheny Blvd, Franklin, PA 1978 Baltimore Pike, Gettysburg, PA 5300 Route 8, Gibsonia, PA 9916 Allentown Blvd, Grantville, PA 11104 Grindstone Hill Road, Greencastle, PA 294 Main St, Greenville, PA 1931 Butler Pike, Grove City, PA 13 South River Rd, Halifax, PA 1841 Baltimore Pike, Hanover, PA 6290 Allentown Blvd, Harrisburg, PA 6010 Derry Street, Harrisburg, PA 4001 Union Deposit Rd, Harrisburg, PA 103 N Main St, Harrisville, PA 1100 Blair St, Hollidaysburg, PA 658 East Main Street, Hummelstown, PA 777 Middletown Road, Hummelstown, PA 1330 Moore St, Huntingdon, PA 768 Wayne Ave, Indiana, PA 380 Philadelphia St, Indiana, PA 490 Central Ave, Johnstown, PA 208 Haynes St, Johnstown, PA 1000 Broad St, Johnstown, PA 1791 Goucher St, Johnstown, PA 1455 Scalp Ave, Johnstown, PA 3014 Route 219, Kane, PA 100 Walnut St, Kittanning, PA 13510 St Rte 422, Kittanning, PA 1699 Oregon Pike, Lancaster, PA 3101 Columbia Ave, Lancaster, PA 1180 Manheim Pike, Lancaster, PA 2853 Ligonier St, Latrobe, PA 113 Juniata Street, Lewistown, PA 7775 North Route 220 Hwy, Linden, PA 3205 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 35 E King St, Littlestown, PA 203 Craig Dell Road, Lower Burrell, PA 720 Lincoln Way E, Mcconnellsburg, PA 18425 Smock Hwy, Meadville, PA 5201 Simpson Ferry Rd, Mechanicsburg, PA 24 Center St, Meyersdale, PA 240 E Chestnut St, Mifflinburg, PA 24578 Route 35 N, Mifflintown, PA 288 Hogan Blvd, Mill Hall, PA 3954 William Penn Hwy, Monroeville, PA 420 N Baltimore Ave, Mt Holly Springs, PA 45 Muncy Creek Blvd, Muncy, PA 8299 Route 22, New Alexandria, PA 3450 Wilmington Rd, New Castle, PA 2604 West State St, New Castle, PA 325 Freeport St, New Kensington, PA 6100 York Road, New Oxford, PA 3299 Ritner Highway, Newville, PA 101 Ronda Court, North Huntingdon, PA 4025 Crawford Ave, Northern Cambria, PA 307-317 Magee Ave, Patton, PA 808 N Front St, Philipsburg, PA 8607 Perry Hwy, Pittsburgh, PA 5410 Campbells Run Rd, Pittsburgh, PA 3457 William Penn Highway, Pittsburgh, PA 3025 Babcock Blvd, Pittsburgh, PA 1233 Highway 315 Blvd, Plains Township, PA 101 N Main St, Port Allegany, PA 101 Main St, Portage, PA 900 Gordon Nagle Trl, Pottsville, PA 100 Elk Run Ave, Punxsutawney, PA 138 N Broad St, Ridgway, PA 717 S Pike Rd, Sarver, PA 270 Route 61 S, Schuylkill Haven, PA 610 Scranton Carbondale Hwy, Scranton, PA 1910 Mt Nebo Road, Sewickley, PA 2615 Nicholson Road, Sewickley, PA 554 Shoemaker Ave, Shoemakersville, PA 457 E Main St, Somerset, PA 118 S Rosina Ave, Somerset, PA 117 S Michael St, St. Mary's, PA 1781 N Atherton St, State College, PA 120 South Ridge Plaza, State College, PA 129 South Pugh Street, State College, PA 551 St Route 93, Sugarloaf, PA 331 West Central Ave, Titusville, PA 270 Edgewood Drive Ext, Transfer, PA 1400 Logan Ave, Tyrone, PA 2175 Hulton Road, Verona, PA 13030 Washington Township Blvd, Waynesboro, PA 5001 Macarthur Rd, Whitehall, PA 464 Wilkes Barre Township Blvd, Wilkes Barre, PA 1500 Graham Ave, Windber, PA 4025 W Market St, York, PA 3998 E Market St, York, PA 215 Arsenal Road, York, PA 301 N 3rd St, Youngwood, PA About Sheetz, Inc.

Established in 1952 in Altoona, Pennsylvania, Sheetz, Inc. is one of America's fastest-growing family-owned and operated convenience store chains with more than 18,500 employees. The company operates over 580 store locations throughout Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Ohio and North Carolina. Sheetz provides an award-winning menu of M•T•O® sandwiches and salads, which are ordered through unique touch-screen order point terminals. All Sheetz convenience stores are open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Recognized by Fortune as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For, Sheetz is committed to offering employees sustainable careers built on an inspiring culture and community engagement. For more information, visit www.sheetz.com or follow us on Twitter (@sheetz), Facebook (www.facebook.com/sheetz) and Instagram (www.instagram.com/sheetz).