WHITE MILLS, PA – Local history comes alive this Memorial Day weekend as the Dorflinger-Suydam Wildlife Sanctuary opens the historic 1867 Dorflinger Glassworker’s House for tours on Saturday, May 25th and Sunday May 26th from 1 to 4 pm. Students from the Wallenpaupack Area School District’s Local History Club will give tours of the house each day.

The tours are free of charge. All are welcome to attend. The Glassworker’s House is located at 45 Charles Street in White Mills. There is limited parking in front of the house.

Additional parking is available in the main parking lot at the Dorflinger Factory Museum. The Factory Museum is open Memorial Day weekend Friday and Saturday from 10 am to 5 pm and Sunday from 1 to 5 pm.

The Dorflinger Glass Museum and Museum Gift Shop will be open Friday and Saturday from 10 am to 4 pm and Sunday from 1 to 4 pm. The Dorflinger Glass Museum is located on the grounds of the Dorflinger-Suydam Wildlife Sanctuary at the top of the Elizabeth Street hill where it intersects Long Ridge Road. The Sanctuary grounds are open daily from dawn until dusk.

Alexa Wildenberg and Gibson Warner will conduct the tours. Both have several years of experience interpreting the history of the house. Each year they, along with other members of the Local History Club at Wallenpaupack Area High School, give tours of White Mills to all of the 4th grade students in the district. Teacher Kelly Obermiller is the faculty adviser to the club. Alexa and Gibson appeared recently in the WAHS Players production of Footloose, the Musical.

Renowned glass maker Christian Dorflinger recruited seven highly skilled workers from Saint Louis-les Bitche, France. The group arrived in the United States in March of 1866.

Dorflinger immediately began building workers houses for them, initially seven small, sloped roofed houses similar to the workers houses he knew in France. These houses were modified in 1875. In 2001, the fifth in line of the original seven, was restored to its 1875 appearance by the Dorflinger-Suydam Wildlife Sanctuary.

The village of White Mills lies on Route 6, half way between the towns of Honesdale and Hawley.